Balochistan Surfaces 26 More Positive For COVID-19

Wed 06th January 2021

About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18280 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18280 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 462900 people were screened for the virus till Jan 5 out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 17857 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 186 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

