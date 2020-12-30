UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Surfaces 30 More Positive Cases For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :About 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18148 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 452412 people were screened for the virus till December 30 out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 17702 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 183 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

