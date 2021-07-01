Balochistan surfaces 33 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27178 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 865326 people were screened for the virus till June 30 out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 26170 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 309 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.