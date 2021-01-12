Balochistan surfaces 38 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :About 38 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18467 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 476693 people were screened for the virus till Jan 12 out of which 38 more were reported positive.

As many as 17978 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 188 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.