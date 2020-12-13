Balochistan surfaces 41 more positive cases for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :About 41 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17737 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 421662 people were screened for the virus till December 12,out of which 41 more were reported positive.

As many as 16997 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 175 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.