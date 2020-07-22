UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Surfaces 48 More Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Balochistan surfaces 48 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11517 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 128685 people were screened for the virus till July 22, out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 9585 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

