Balochistan surfaces 57 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19999 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 674891 people were screened for the virus till April 07 out of which 57 more were reported positive.

As many as 19249 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 212 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.