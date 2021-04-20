Balochistan surfaces 60 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :About 60 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21000 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 701306 people were screened for the virus till April 19 out of which 60 more were reported positive.

As many as 19812 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 225 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.