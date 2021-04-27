Balochistan surfaces 60 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :About 60 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21803 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 715040 people were screened for the virus till April 26 out of which 60 more were reported positive.

As many as 20350 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 232 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.