Balochistan surfaces 7 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :About seven more new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11,192 on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 117,559 people were screened for the virus till July 13, out of which seven more were reported positive.

As many as 7812 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 126 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.