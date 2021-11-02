Balochistan surfaces 7 more positive for corona

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :About 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32290 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1239318 people were screened for the virus till November 02 out of which seven more were reported positive.

As many as 31828 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.