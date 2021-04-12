Balochistan surfaces 80 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :About 80 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20321 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 685403 people were screened for the virus till April 11 out of which 80 more were reported positive.

As many as 19375 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 215 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.