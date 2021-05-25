UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Surfaces 95 More Positive For Corona

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Balochistan surfaces 95 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :About 95 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24733 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 780723 people were screened for the virus till May 25 out of which 95 more were reported positive.

As many as 23472 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 271 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

