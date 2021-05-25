Balochistan takes innovative measures to promote tourism

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government was taking innovative measures to promote and develop tourism infrastructure at various tourist resorts across the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the tourism department on Tuesday said the government would allocate huge amount in the budget of financial year 2021-22 for the development and promotion of the tourism sector of the province.

He said that the government would approve a tourism management plan for the first time in the provincial history.

The development work had been expedited on the Ziarat and Hanna Orak tourism sites where the projects to explore the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourism spot in the province.

"However, measures will be taken to conduct survey and Geo-mapping for the preservation of historical sites with an aim to facilitate the tourist through digital information, he added.

Balochistan government was working to launch more projects in tourism sector to boost the tourism activities in the province.

The proposed projects will attract not only tourists but also investors interested in investing in the coastal areas of the province. He said the new projects would further develop tourist facilities, hotels, rest houses and restaurants, adding that more tourist information centres would be set up to provide relevant information to the visitors.

He said that the master planning of Ziarat Town would enhance the beauty of the city, which would attract million of local and foreign tourists to visit the tourist site.

