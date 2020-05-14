Balochistan taking multiple steps to overcome COVID-19 issues

On the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the provincial government has taken various steps to tackle the problems related to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the provincial government has taken various steps to tackle the problems related to COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Balochistan was distributing money and ration to deserving people to help them in the hour of need, an official of the Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said the government was purchasing wheat from small farmers across the province to facilitate the poor people and create economic activities in the province.

He said that initiative would help the people who face problem and also control the shortage of wheat in the future coming days.

Under that program, the money would be distributed to 0.5 million deserving people in the province, the official added.

He said that as many as 239,987 families had benefited from the free ration in Balochistan to mitigate sufferings of COVID-19 affected.

He added that ration was being distributed among the working class and deserving people in view of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Rs 4 billion had been allocated for distribution of ration among the deserving people while Rs 4.2688 billion had been allocated for cash distribution.

The purpose of this program was to help people, who were jobless due to the pandemic.

Moreover, keeping in view the shortage of wheat due to the coronavirus, the government has decided to procure 1 million bags of wheat from farmers across the province by the end of June.

"Out of which the government has already purchased 206,800 bags," he said.

The initiative aimed not only to address the shortage of wheat but also to make it accessible to the people at low prices, he added.