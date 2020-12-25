Balochistan tests 33 more positive for COVID-19 reported

About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18061 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18061 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 444922 people were screened for the virus till December 25 out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 17582 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 181 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.