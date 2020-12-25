UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Tests 33 More Positive For COVID-19 Reported

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:54 PM

Balochistan tests 33 more positive for COVID-19 reported

About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18061 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18061 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 444922 people were screened for the virus till December 25 out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 17582 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 181 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

26 minutes ago

Quaid's birthday celebrated countrywide in befitti ..

2 minutes ago

Pashinyan Invites Political Forces for Consultatio ..

2 minutes ago

Climate Change: 2020 closes hottest decade on reco ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Ready to Re ..

2 minutes ago

Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race rescheduled ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.