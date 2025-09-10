Open Menu

Balochistan To Accelerate Agricultural Projects For Climate Resilience & Rural Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has pledged to fast-track agricultural development initiatives across the province, focusing on climate resilience, improved infrastructure, and expanded market access

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has pledged to fast-track agricultural development initiatives across the province, focusing on climate resilience, improved infrastructure, and expanded market access.

The chief minister announced during a meeting with Fernanda Thomaz, Country Director of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), held in Quetta on Wednesday.

The meeting centered on food security, sustainable agriculture, and strengthening the rural economy. CM Bugti emphasized that Balochistan’s agricultural sector is particularly vulnerable to climate change, underscoring the urgent need for adaptive farming practices.

“By adopting modern agricultural technologies, climate-resilient crops, and sustainable irrigation systems, we can boost productivity and secure the province’s food future,” Bugti added.

He commended international organizations like IFAD for their role in poverty alleviation and rural development.

Sarfraz Bugti highlighted the importance of equipping women and youth with skills to build a robust rural economy. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to inclusive growth and announced that existing projects aimed at upgrading agricultural infrastructure and irrigation networks would be expedited.

The CM also stressed the need to improve market access, enabling farmers to sell their produce at competitive prices. He welcomed IFAD’s continued collaboration, noting that joint efforts would remain central to Balochistan’s agricultural transformation.

Concluding the meeting, CM Bugti presented a commemorative shield to Fernanda Thomaz, recognizing IFAD’s support and reaffirming the province’s dedication to sustainable rural progress.

