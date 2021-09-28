Balochistan to attract international tourists for as its natural beauty: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said, the Balochistan province has the potential to attract international tourists for its natural beauty and historical sites.

In his message on the World Tourism Day, he said the tourism sector can stabilize the economy of the country, if the tourist destinations are restored and renovated for the promotion of tourism industry in Balochistan.

The governor said, the nations settled in Balochistan are the guardians of ancient civilization saying the new generation should be introduced to its great antiquities and relics.

"By promoting tourism, we could draw the attention of tourists to the beauty of Balochistan and especially to archeology." he said.

He also urged the intellectuals and writers to highlight the true image of their nation in the global village based on their cultural identity and philanthropy.