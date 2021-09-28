UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Attract International Tourists For As Its Natural Beauty: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:06 AM

Balochistan to attract international tourists for as its natural beauty: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said, the Balochistan province has the potential to attract international tourists for its natural beauty and historical sites

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said, the Balochistan province has the potential to attract international tourists for its natural beauty and historical sites.

In his message on the World Tourism Day, he said the tourism sector can stabilize the economy of the country, if the tourist destinations are restored and renovated for the promotion of tourism industry in Balochistan.

The governor said, the nations settled in Balochistan are the guardians of ancient civilization saying the new generation should be introduced to its great antiquities and relics.

"By promoting tourism, we could draw the attention of tourists to the beauty of Balochistan and especially to archeology." he said.

He also urged the intellectuals and writers to highlight the true image of their nation in the global village based on their cultural identity and philanthropy.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Governor Global Village Industry

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.