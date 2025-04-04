Balochistan To Be Freed From Terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Balochistan will be freed from terrorism
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Balochistan will be freed from terrorism.
He acknowledged the concerns of the people regarding the situation in Balochistan.
He was addressing a gathering on the 46th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
Bugti emphasized our party’s leadership Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari stood firm against terrorism.
He highlighted the party's contributions to Balochistan, including initiatives supporting women and scholarship programs.
He pledged to uphold the party's tradition of supporting women and protecting the rights of the people.
CM Bugti also affirmed solidarity with victims of violence, stating that the PPP will never retreat from sacrifices and will lay down their lives to protect Pakistan.
He concluded by reassuring that the PPP's government in Balochistan will eradicate terrorism, resolve the people's issues, and ensure their rights are upheld.
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti3 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation13 minutes ago
-
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Pindi's traders, residents hail PM decision on energy prices cut3 minutes ago