Balochistan To Be Freed From Terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

Published April 04, 2025

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Balochistan will be freed from terrorism.

He acknowledged the concerns of the people regarding the situation in Balochistan.

He was addressing a gathering on the 46th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Bugti emphasized our party’s leadership Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari stood firm against terrorism.

He highlighted the party's contributions to Balochistan, including initiatives supporting women and scholarship programs.

He pledged to uphold the party's tradition of supporting women and protecting the rights of the people.

CM Bugti also affirmed solidarity with victims of violence, stating that the PPP will never retreat from sacrifices and will lay down their lives to protect Pakistan.

He concluded by reassuring that the PPP's government in Balochistan will eradicate terrorism, resolve the people's issues, and ensure their rights are upheld.

