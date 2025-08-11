Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said that Balochistan would become the center of economic and commercial activities of the area, investors and traders from Central Asia to the middle East are forced to turn here.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the awards ceremony organized by Al-Yaqub International business Group and Welfare Society.

On this occasion, Iranian Consul General in Pakistan Ali Raza Rajai, Provincial Adviser Naseem-ur-Rehman, President Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ayub Mariani, Former Provincial Secretary Javed Sarwar, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Rahim Kakar, and Head of Al Yaqub International Business Group and Welfare Society Muhammad Yaqub, along with people from different walks of life, were present.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that due to the growing population and economic activities, Quetta is becoming an important center of the entire region and its commercial landscape is very dynamic and moving towards continuous development.

“I personally represent the traders and industrialists of my country and my province at every responsible forum, from Islamabad to the international level, my voice is your voice, we advocate for such policies and projects that would help in bringing about an economic revolution”, he said.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that today, I want to give good news to all the traders and industrialists of Balochistan province that very soon our province will become the center of economic and commercial activities of the whole. Investors and traders from Central Asia to the Middle East are forced to turn here.

He said that the day is not far when you would build a bright future with your own hands and make Little London, i.e., Quetta, the crown of Pakistan's economy. For me, participating in every program related to the economy and trade is a source of honor.

All traders, industrialists and small businessmen are the pride of our province of Balochistan.

Finally, the Governor of Balochistan congratulated all the distinguished guests and organizers for organizing this successful program.

Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan presented awards to individuals who have shown outstanding performance in various fields of life in recognition of their services.