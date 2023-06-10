UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Become Hub Of Economic Activities With Completion Of CPEC: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Balochistan to become hub of economic activities with completion of CPEC: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the province would become the center of all economic activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the province would become the center of all economic activities.

He expressed these views while visiting Gwadar Port.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Pansand Khan Buledi gave a briefing to the governor regarding Gwadar Port.

The governor said that Balochistan was an important link of a mega project like CPEC and Gwadar was the shining jewel in the crown of CPEC.

He said that in view of the economic changes that would take place in the near future, we had to teach our new generation modern skills along with education.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Education CPEC Gwadar All

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

9 minutes ago
 Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

9 minutes ago
 Mexican and Russian oil shipments ease Cuban fuel ..

Mexican and Russian oil shipments ease Cuban fuel crisis

9 minutes ago
 India continuously violating all int'l laws and co ..

India continuously violating all int'l laws and conventions in IIOJK

9 minutes ago
 Zardari visits PPP worker's residence for condolen ..

Zardari visits PPP worker's residence for condolence

6 minutes ago
 Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.