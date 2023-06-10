Balochistan to become hub of economic activities with completion of CPEC: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the province would become the center of all economic activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the province would become the center of all economic activities.

He expressed these views while visiting Gwadar Port.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Pansand Khan Buledi gave a briefing to the governor regarding Gwadar Port.

The governor said that Balochistan was an important link of a mega project like CPEC and Gwadar was the shining jewel in the crown of CPEC.

He said that in view of the economic changes that would take place in the near future, we had to teach our new generation modern skills along with education.