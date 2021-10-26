UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Convert Government Contracts To E-tender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:56 PM

Balochistan to convert government contracts to e-tender

Balochistan government has decided to convert all government contracts to e-tender aimed at preventing corruption in government contracts and ensure transparency and quality work in construction projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has decided to convert all government contracts to e-tender aimed at preventing corruption in government contracts and ensure transparency and quality work in construction projects.

The government contractors and suppliers have been directed to register their firms in the e-tendering system, a senior official of Balochistan government told APP on Tuesday.

The Balochistan government had initiated multiple digital programmes aiming to revamp governance structure of the provincial administration including e-governance, human resource system, e-filing and task management system.

The government was going to launch these initiatives for illustrating transparency, accountability and to discourage corruption, he said.

The official said that a file tracking system was being introduced in the government offices to monitor the processing of files and its progress with the aim to provide maximum relief to the masses.

"Steps are being taken to speed up work on government projects through modern technology implementation in all departments to meet new challenges," he added.

The measures implemented were aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the residents through efficient and time saving actions.

The provincial government was committed to equip the departments with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department to digital medium, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Technology Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIO ..

Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIOJ&K

5 minutes ago
 Health deptt devolves financial authority to MS in ..

Health deptt devolves financial authority to MS in all category C & D hospital ..

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

Arts Council organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

5 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi extends date for Intermediate spec ..

BISE Rawalpindi extends date for Intermediate special exams

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on arrangements for anti-measles ..

DC chairs meeting on arrangements for anti-measles/Rubella campaign

12 minutes ago
 FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific ..

FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific chambers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.