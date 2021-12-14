UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Convert Government Contracts To E-tender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan cabinet has given approval in the proposed amendment of Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) Act 2009 and Balochistan Public Procurement Rules 2014 to convert all government contracts into e-tender.

Balochistan government has decided to convert all government contracts to e-tender aimed at preventing corruption in government contracts and ensure transparency and quality work in construction projects.

Balochistan would be the first province to launch all tenders through e-bidding process which would not only expedite the process but also eliminate corruption and kickbacks in the development works.

The government contractors and suppliers have been directed to register their firms in the e-tendering system, a senior official of Balochistan government told APP.

The Balochistan government had initiated multiple digital programs aiming to revamp governance structure of the provincial administration including e-governance, human resource system, e-filing and task management system.

The government was going to launch these initiatives for illustrating transparency, accountability and to discourage corruption, he said.

The official said that a file tracking system was being introduced in the government offices to monitor the processing of files and its progress with the aim to provide maximum relief to the masses.

"Steps are being taken to speed up work on government projects through modern technology implementation in all departments to meet new challenges," he added.

The measures implemented were aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the residents through efficient and time saving actions.

The provincial government was committed to equip the departments with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department to digital medium, he added.

