Balochistan To Develop 770 Km Long Coastline For Generating Revenue

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:19 AM

Balochistan to develop 770 km long coastline for generating revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan has prepared a master plan for generating revenues by increasing tourism facilities along 770 kilometers coastline of the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

He said the government had allocated Rs 150 million for the improvement and establishment of 770 km coastline.

"There are vast opportunities for investment and tourism in the coastal areas of Balochistan," he said, adding the government was paying special attention to the development and improvement of the coastal belt of the province.

He said the government had planned to identify tourist destinations of provincial coastal areas and set up a tourist resorts there.

He said that the provincial government was striving to provide basic facilities to the tourists and preparing feasibility for the promotion and development of eco-tourism at the coastal belt.

To promote eco-tourism in the coastal areas of Balochistan, 7 tourist resorts would be set up at a cost of Rs 1,000 million, he added.

He said rest areas with state-of-the-art facilities would be established at 10 places on the Coastal Highway with a cost of Rs 1,000 million.

To provide entertainment on beach to the tourists coming to the province, eight jetties will be purchase at a cost of Rs 1,000 which can also be used for fishing purposes.

He said that the Balochistan Green Boats Scheme for fishermen would also be launched in the province with a cost of Rs 500 million.

The government has also planned to build five beach parks in coastal areas, whereas Rs 250 million has allocated this year for the purpose.

Rs 150 million was being earmarked for the establishment of rest houses, restaurants, motels, international fast food chains, wash rooms and emergency response centers in coastal tourist destinations during the current financial year.

A holistic strategy was prepared to provide them sound infrastructure support system and clean drinking water, he added.

He said fishing was the major source of employment for the people in the coastal areas of Balochistan, adding feasibility study was being carried out at a cost of Rs 200 million for allocating 8 fishing zones in coastal areas.

Tree plantation was underway to protect the marine life and Sunset Park was also being constructed in Gwadar, he added.

