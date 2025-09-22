Balochistan to develop Civil Service Academy into a premier training institution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti announced plans to elevate the Balochistan Civil Service Academy into a premier training institution for officers from across the country.

Addressing a group of trainee assistant commissioners and section officers, Sarfraz Bugti shared his vision of transforming the academy into a center of excellence.

“The day officers from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions come here for training will mark the realization of our dream,” he said.

Congratulating the trainees on their merit-based selection, Sarfraz Bugti praised the academy’s evolution from humble beginnings into a thriving institution. He expressed confidence that it would soon be recognized nationwide for its quality and uniqueness.

“This academy has grown from a small plant into a mighty tree,” Bugti remarked. “It will become a place where officers from all provinces are proud to train.”

The Chief Minister urged the trainees to embrace their roles not just as officials, but as public servants and leaders.

He emphasized that true success lies in serving the people, especially the most vulnerable.

Bugti encouraged the officers to make service to the underprivileged their defining legacy, noting that while promotions are routine, it is meaningful service that earns lasting respect.

Reaffirming his commitment to the academy’s development, Sarfraz Bugti pledged to provide all necessary resources to ensure its growth, just as support is being extended to other sectors.

“My dream is for this institution to become so exemplary that officers from all provinces consider it an honor to train here,” he stated. “We are here to guide you, and you must dedicate yourselves to public service.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bugti inaugurated the academy’s new teaching and administrative block. The ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Majeed Badini, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Director General Dr. Abdul Hafeez Jamali, and other senior officials.