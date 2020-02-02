Balochistan to establish Camel Research, Milk Processing Units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan government is going to establish Camel Research and Milk Processing Units at Musakhail and Washuk districts with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

Livestock and Dairy Development Director General (DG) Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar told APP that the establishment of camel research centres and milk processing units was aimed to increase camel farming and milk production in the province.

Balochistan has huge potential of camel farming as the province was contributing 42 percent of the country's total production. He said there were around 700,000 camels in the Kharan, Washuk, Lasbela, Duki, Musakhail, Zhob, Sherani districts of the province.

In this regard, the provincial government would also enhance cooperation with private sector to boost camel farming and milk production, he said and added that it would offer a wide range of opportunities and prospects to local as well as the international investors to invest in the camel farming in the province.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said the province has the potential to export camels to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange. Strict measures have been taken at borders to eliminate smuggling of livestock to neighboring countries, he maintained.

The businessmen were being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

The local farmers know very little about the modern animal husbandry practices due to which the province have low production against its capacity. They also lack proper healthcare coverage for animals, marketing system and extension services. The Balochistan government has also approved a project to establish Veterinary Universities and Hospitals across the province.

Hussain said lack of proper marketing of livestock was the main issue and for this purpose the government has planned to build a hide and meat market to help improve standard of marketing of this huge sector.

No doubt, the livestock development is linked with poverty alleviation as 70 percent population of the province is directly or indirectly linked with livestock rearing activities. During winter, the farmers living in central Balochistan migrate with their flocks to lower lands in Sibi and Kachhi plains for the purpose of grazing their flocks.

Water scarcity and prolonged drought had badly destroyed the livestock of the province, he said, the government is formulating long term policies to protect the sector and increase dairy and meat production, he said.

The Balochistan government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit full potential and generate economic activities across the province, he added.

He said the government had also planned to establish new veterinary hospitals and dispensaries for which an amount of Rs 500 million would be incurred to ensure livestock's better health and productivity.

In order to generate more revenue, the government would also set up a cattle farm at Lehri district, the DG said.

The government had also started Sheep and Goat fattening programme in Balochistan and that would boost the sector and also attract people to invest in the sector, he said.

The DG said that the department was working to strengthen the Semen Production Unit and Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory at Quetta.