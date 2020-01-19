Balochistan to establish Commercial Markets at 13 bordering areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries, Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail said the government has planned to establish Commercial Markets at thirteen bordering areas adjacent with Pak-Iran and Afghan boarders.

Talking to APP, he said the government of Balochistan is planning to present the industrial area of Quetta, Bostan, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Khuzdar, Hub, Gaddani, Turbat, Panjgur and Dalbadin for investment.

Industries and Commerce Department was keen to implement the vision of Chief Minister to incorporate the senior students of the universities in a comprehensive internship programme in industrial sector of the province.

The internee will help the business community to convert their conventional business into corporate bodies, he added.

The minister said that government has also planning to generate around 100,000 jobs for professionals youth of the province.

He said that Chamber of Commerce in different areas of Balochistan will be established, while the existing chamber of commerce will be further strengthened.

