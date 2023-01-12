Balochistan to establish information commission soon

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili said the government would establish information commission under Right to Information Act 2021 soon in the province to ensure easy access to information to the masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili said the government would establish information commission under Right to Information Act 2021 soon in the province to ensure easy access to information to the masses.

The top civil officer of the province said in a tweet that rules of the commission have been sent to Balochistan cabinet for approval.

A committee headed by CS Balochistan as its Chairman, Secretary of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Secretary of Law, Secretary of Finance, and Secretary of Information would be members of the committee to appoint information commissioner.

The RTI act aims at empowering the masses and giving them the power to obtain information about government departments in Balochistan.

The Provincial Assembly approved the Right to Information Act 2021 in February 2021.