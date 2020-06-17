UrduPoint.com
Balochistan To Establish Minerals Exploration Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

Balochistan to establish minerals exploration company

Balochistan government has finalized to establish minerals exploration company in the province to start a boom in its mining sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has finalized to establish minerals exploration company in the province to start a boom in its mining sector.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has given the approval the establishment of Balochistan Exploration Company (BMEC) while chairing a high level meeting.

The meeting was decided to appoint the Secretary Mines and Mineral Development department as the interim Chief Executive Officer of the company.

It was also decided to have seven members on the company's board of directors.

It added that 90 percent of the shares in the company would be owned by Balochistan and 10 percent by the Federal government.

The head office the company would be set up in Quetta and branch office in Islamabad.

The meeting agreed to include experts from the minerals sector in the members of the Board of Directors of the company.

The meeting also decided to set up a Chaghi Foundation which would be given a fair share from the company's profits.

The purpose of establishing the foundation is to develop the economic and social sector in the district Chaghi.

The chief minister directed the Mines and Mineral Development and department Finance to start implementing the decisions taken in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the establishment of the company would bring improvement and change in the mining sector in Balochistan.

The company would enable the rapid development of the mineral resources of the province and would boost the investors' confidence and would increase the investment in the minerals sector.

He said that the Balochistan government would initially allocate funds for BMEC and the company would also provide a platform to private companies in the province.

With the establishment of the company, the people of the mineral-rich districts will have access to the best facilities in terms of education, health and livelihood.

He said that the company would also take steps to provide modern training facilities in the field of minerals to the youth of Balochistan, besides setting up of training centers.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Bueledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Finance Secretary Noor ul Haq Baloch and other federal and provincial officials concerned.

