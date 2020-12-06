UrduPoint.com
Balochistan To Establish Nine PCR Labs: Jam Kamal

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Sunday said the government had advertised the establishment of nine Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) labs in the province.

"With the provision of that facility, Balochistan will be covered with testing of coronavirus and other important tests," he said in a tweet.

The government allocated Rs 327 million for the establishment of PCR labs to ensure best testing facilities in the province, he added.

The provincial government has also announced a huge number of posts for doctors and paramedics to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The new appointments announced in health department were showing the seriousness of the provincial government for providing best healthcare facilities to the masses, it added.

The government had been working to provide protection equipments to the doctors in a bid to resolve their concerns.

The government was working to fulfill all of its promises and ensuring basics needs of the public, he added.

The government has also working to equip the existing public laboratories with modern technologies to expand the testing facility in the province.

