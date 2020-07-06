Balochistan to establish six livestock markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to establish livestock markets in the current financial year at various districts to increase animals, meat productivity to boost economy of the province, Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development Director General (DG) Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar said on Monday.

Talking to APP , he said that the government had already approved a plan of establishing livestock and leather markets at six main cities of the province to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of the farmers.

It was recommended to set up markets with veterinary and basic facilities in six districts of the province with an estimated cost of Rs 472.68 million, he added.

He said the main intention of establishing the livestock markets was to eliminate the role of brokers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. Lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development was the main issue, he pointed out.

He said the main aim of approving the plan was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector as per directives of the prime minster.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province had the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange.

The DG said the livestock markets would have the facility of veterinary dispensary, vaccination, proper treatment to the ailing animals brought to the markets for sale or purchase.

He said the animals should be handled with care in an appropriate manner according to their variety and be fit for sale in the market.

He said vaccination was also being provided to the animals through mobile dispensaries on the routes of nomads to overcome the threats of different viruses. He said the provincial government was formulating long term policies to increase meat production.

For the first time, the provincial government had launched the Balochistan Livestock Policy for the next ten years, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan was environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen were being encouraged to promote livestock farming in Naseer Abad Division.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs 599.44 million for setting up of Veterinary Institute in Zhob, he said adding that Rs 13 million had been allocated in the financial year 2020-21 for completion of Research Center Bella at Hub district.