Balochistan To Establish Technical Education, Embroidery Centres For Women

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Balochistan to establish Technical Education, Embroidery Centres for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to establish Technical Education and Embroidery Centres for women in five districts of the province with an estimated cost of Rs231.67 million.

The provincial government has been taking initiatives to impart technical skills among youth particularly women where they could get entrepreneurship skills along with financial assistance for transforming their start-up ideas into reality, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

Under the the project, he said that the seven centres would be established at Lasbella, Panjgoor, Awaran, Zhob and Turbat districts.

In the first phase of the programme, as many as 1400 women of the province would be given a six-month training of embroidery, tailoring, fruit/ dates processing, commercial cooking and the field of Information Technology.

He said the provincial government would award a special financial package to enable them earn their livelihood on their own.

He said that the government was taking steps to develop the technical institutions across the province on modern lines to fulfill the current day's requirements.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," said and stressed to strengthen the basic structure of technical centers that would play role for the sustainability and development of the province.

he said that the government would be trained 15,000 people in each district of the province in various field of technology.

"After imparting skill full training to the youth in different field of technology, they would be provided job opportunities," he added.

The official said, "It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province." He said the government has planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.

