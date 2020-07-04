UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Establish Traffic Management Bureau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:48 PM

Balochistan to establish Traffic Management Bureau

Balochistan government has planned to set up Traffic Management Bureau in the current financial year, a department for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to set up Traffic Management Bureau in the current financial year, a department for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure.

Talking to APP, he said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the convenience of road users, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The official informed that the government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to masses.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for roads construction, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads of the province.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other roads users, he added.

He said the government was working on revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Vehicles Road Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Surprised by UK's Response to Russia's Exit ..

1 minute ago

UK Armed Forces to Re-Focus Attention on Chinese T ..

1 minute ago

Asad Umar visits NIH to review performance

1 minute ago

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

1 hour ago

Socioeconomic development of the youth top priorit ..

1 minute ago

Thousands Take Part in Protests Against Racial Ine ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.