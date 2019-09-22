Balochistan to establish Water, Sanitation Agency network in all major cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to set up Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) network in all major cities of the province to ensure quality drinking water and proper sanitation system.

The government had allocated a huge amount of Rs11.839 billion for the development schemes of Public Health Engineering department for the provision of clean drinking water facility.

Talking to APP, Minister for Public Health Engineering Balochisan, Noor Muhammad Dummer said with increase in Quetta city's population, the WASA had started finding practical solutions to increase its network to the new settlements. The provincial government had earmarked Rs 500 million for the project, he added.

"Presently, water is being supplied to the city by 450-500 tube-wells which were insufficient to meet the requisite demand," he said, adding the government had proposed to install more tub-wells in the city to overcome the water shortage issue.

He said WASA had been working for laying new water supply lines in the provincial capital to ensure potable water facility everywhere in the city.

The minister said the government would establish online complaint cell in the WASA office to register complaints regarding delay in scheduled timings of water supply and also to evaluate the efficiency of the valvemen. Strict action would be taken against the misconduct of valve operators, he added.

The WASA Quetta would sign an agreement with a Chinese company to install computerized valve management and monitoring system to regulate the supply valves.

Moreover, the water woes of the three million population of Quetta were worsening with each passing day as the underground water level had further declined to over 300 metres, while the government had been working to stop the illegal drilling of tube-wells in the city.

He said the construction of Halab, Mangi, Burjul Aziz dams was the only source of recharging the aquifer of Quetta.

Utilizing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube-wells in the city operational so that the citizens would get water on scheduled timings. He said the public health department had initiated many water supply schemes in each district of the province, however it would take some time to get the facilities operational.

He informed that the government had allocated an amount of Rs 500 million in the current budget to execute more tube-wells across the province and convert 250 tub-wells on solar energy.

He said the "tanker mafia" was operating some thousands of commercial tube wells in different areas of Quetta due to which water reserves had come under intense pressure.

He said the government would enforce the groundwater extraction rules to discourage water-selling mafia to mint money and heavy fine would be imposed on the law violators.