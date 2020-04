ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Two special sorties of C-130 carrying emergency relief items for COVID-19 will be flown from Rawalpindi and Karachi for Balochistan.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the supplies will be handed over to Government of Balochistan in support of its efforts for prevention and treatment of COVID-19.