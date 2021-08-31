Balochistan to get Early Child Marriage Restraint Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has started efforts to approve its first ever Early Child Marriage Restraint Act to overcome the increasing maternal mortality rate due to underage marriages in the province.

Balochistan is on the top of maternal mortality rate due to weak health of women and young girls under the age of 18 who have greater chances of developing health complications while expecting child which could lead to their death, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Tuesday.

He said in tribal societies, child marriages are common where girls got married off at a very young age , adding that their parents and in-laws did not bother to know about the physical and psychological impacts of marriage on the young girls.

He said unfortunately, the families here prefer mothers to give birth to maximum kids and mostly the young under age women have to bear the brunt which ultimately puts their life into perils.

The official said, "There are very few mothers and children who survive during the stage of pregnancy to delivery due to early marriages in the province." He pointed out that lack of awareness was the main issue of the early age marriages.

In order to muster public support and acceptance, awareness campaigns would be started to notify the difficulties and hardships bore by juveniles as a young wife and mother, he added.

