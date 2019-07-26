Balochistan to get maximum benefits from CPEC: Hassani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan Rameen Muhammad Hassani on Friday said Federal and provincial governments were paying special attention on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) project to make it a successful, which would bring development and prosperity in the country including Balochistan

Talking to APP here, he said the CPEC project was a game changer in the region, which would create thousands of jobs in the area, especially the people of Balochistan would get maximum benefits from CPEC.

He said Chinese ambassador had recently visited Balochistan in order to ensure development of the province under CPEC. He inaugurated Chinese Study Center in Balochistan University, aiming to improve the standard of education in the province.

He said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking serious measures to bring formulation in official departments including educational institutions to enhance skill of youth in view of CPEC projects.

He said a large number of Balochistan's people took part to observe Thanks-giving Day' to commemorate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) victories in general election 2018.

Opposition parties had failed to address main issues of public, did corruption and brought the country on the verge of economic crisis, he added.

Hassani said Opposition parties had been rejected by people and now they have to wait for next general election.