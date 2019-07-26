UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Get Maximum Benefits From CPEC: Hassani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:51 PM

Balochistan to get maximum benefits from CPEC: Hassani

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan Rameen Muhammad Hassani on Friday said federal and provincial governments were paying special attention on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to make it a successful, which would bring development and prosperity in the country including Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan Rameen Muhammad Hassani on Friday said Federal and provincial governments were paying special attention on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to make it a successful, which would bring development and prosperity in the country including Balochistan.

Talking to APP here, he said the CPEC project was a game changer in the region, which would create thousands of jobs in the area, especially the people of Balochistan would get maximum benefits from CPEC.

He said Chinese ambassador had recently visited Balochistan in order to ensure development of the province under CPEC. He inaugurated Chinese Study Center in Balochistan University, aiming to improve the standard of education in the province.

He said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking serious measures to bring formulation in official departments including educational institutions to enhance skill of youth in view of CPEC projects.

He said a large number of Balochistan's people took part to observe Thanks-giving Day' to commemorate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) victories in general election 2018.

Opposition parties had failed to address main issues of public, did corruption and brought the country on the verge of economic crisis, he added.

Hassani said Opposition parties had been rejected by people and now they have to wait for next general election.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education China CPEC 2018 From Government Jobs Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Kiev Court Orders SBU to Probe Possible Seizure of ..

3 minutes ago

Government is moving away from Kashmir struggle , ..

31 minutes ago

BRICS Ministers Voice Concern Over Tensions in Gul ..

3 minutes ago

US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Impose ..

3 minutes ago

BRICS Countries Support Russian Initiatives on Cyb ..

3 minutes ago

US Military Troops Stationed Inside Detention Cent ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.