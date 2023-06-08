UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Have Mineral Testing Laboratory Under PPP Mode

Published June 08, 2023

The Balochistan Mines and Minerals department was working on the establishment of a mineral testing laboratory under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to attract several investors, as the province lacks testing laboratories despite its rich potential of mineral resources

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the automation of the licensing regime, royalty management, and inspection on sites has been initiated with the project "Institutional Strengthening Automation of Royalty Regime in Mining Sector." Most modules of the software development have been completed, and data digitization has been carried out.

The Reko-Diq dispute has been settled, and mineral agreements have been reached, bringing in US$7 billion investment and would provide over 7000 jobs to the local people. Investors' confidence is increasing, leading to more interest in the province's mineral resources.

The Balochistan government has established two companies to explore and mine mineral resources in the province.

Balochistan Mineral Resources Company Limited (BMRL) and Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (BMEC) have initiated exploration work and joint ventures with international investors to increase revenue and establish indigenous human resources in modern mining.

A financial consultant has been hired to analyze the fiscal regime of the Mines & Minerals Development Department and explore possibilities of enhancing revenue from the mineral sector.

The Exploration Promotion Division of DGMM is managing the project to generate mineral resource data of Balochistan using drone-held magnetometers for mineral reconnaissance, aiming to attract mining sector investors from all over the world.

The integrated development of mining sites has been initiated to enhance labour welfare and safety measures, with the provision of scholarships, safety equipment for the inspectorate of mines, and other measures.

The government is constructing and strengthening check posts and installing digital weighbridges to curb pilferage and ensure proper record keeping.

