UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Hold Livestock Expo In November

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Balochistan to hold Livestock Expo in November

Livestock farming is set to get a major boost in the country as Balochistan government is going to hold a three-day Expo in Quetta from November 18 to 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Livestock farming is set to get a major boost in the country as Balochistan government is going to hold a three-day Expo in Quetta from November 18 to 20.

"The livestock expo, aimed at promoting cattle farming in the province, will eventually help stabilizing the country's economy," Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock and Dairy Development, Mitha Khan Kakar told APP.

The initiative would also increase meat production in the country besides, fulfilling its growing demand in the local markets, he added.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said first time the provincial government is organizing a Livestock Expo to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of the farmers.

He said many delegates of researchers, farmers, academia and businessmen from various countries including Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran would be participating in the Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019.

The department would be also conduct a seminar on November 1 at Quetta to encourage the participation of all the stakeholders in upcoming expo, the adviser informed.

Kakar said the main intention of the livestock Expo was to encourage the farmers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. Lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development was the main issue and for this purpose, the department has also approved a project to establish livestock markets Quarintine Centers across the province.

He said the main aim of Expo was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector with the cooperation of private sector.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan is environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen are being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

He said the government is formulating long term policies to increase dairy and meat production.

In this regard, the provincial government would also enhance cooperation with private sector, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Exchange Iran Turkey November 2019 Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to equip te ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

25 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned Over Guarding of Imprisoned IS Mi ..

7 minutes ago

UK Opposition Labour Urges Against New Brexit Deal

8 minutes ago

Four robbers killed in Lahore

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.