Balochistan to hold Livestock Expo on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government is all set to hold a 3-day livestock Expo in Quetta to increase animals farming, meat productivity to boost economy of the province, said Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development Director General (DG), Dr. Ghulam Hussain Jaffar.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that first time the provincial government is organizing a Livestock Expo to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of the farmers.

He said that many delegates and businessmen from various country would be participating in the Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019.

He said the main intention of the livestock Expo was to encourage the brokers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. Lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development was the main issue and for this purpose, the department has also approved a project to establish livestock markets across the province.

He said the main aim of Expo was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector with the cooperation of private sector.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan is environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen are being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

He said the government is formulating long term policies to increase dairy and meat production.

In this regard, the provincial government would also enhance cooperation with private sector, he added.

