Balochistan To Include More Public Welfare Schemes In Its Coming Budget

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Balochistan to include more public welfare schemes in its coming budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan has been working to include more public welfare schemes in the forthcoming budget for providing facilities to the people and developing rural areas of the province which had been ignored in past regime.

An official of Balochistan government told that sports facilities were being provided to the people and in the forthcoming budget, more roads and sports facilities would be constructed to provide sports facilities to the people. The government has absolutely focused on addressing issues of public and development of the province, he added and said that the provincial government would announce relief package for farmers in budget 2021-22 for the development of agriculture sector as the sector was also contributing to the provincial economy.

He told the finance department of Balochistan has included public welfare sector in budget making process for the next financial year 2021-22.

The provincial government has urged the public first time in the history to identify the areas of investment in terms of priority which could improve the overall soc-economic situation in the province. The finance department has sought opinion and suggestions in making financial policies, resource allocation and fund utilization in the province, an official source said.

The finance department would incorporate public recommendations in the upcoming budget. The Balochistan government is giving great importance to the views and suggestions of the masses in framing its policies and prioritizing strategies according to service areas provided by the authority and need of the citizens.

The participation from the citizen in budget making has become a vastly followed practice which also leads to transparency and accountability in resource allocation and utilization.

