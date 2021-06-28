Balochistan to initiate 550 roads construction projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan government would initiate 550 new projects of construction of roads for which around Rs 20 billion has been earmarked in the budgetary allocation of year 2021-22 to provide best communication facility to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government would initiate 550 new projects of construction of roads for which around Rs 20 billion has been earmarked in the budgetary allocation of year 2021-22 to provide best communication facility to the masses.

The provincial government was already initiated the work to construct 4000 Kilometers roads to improve the communication system in the province, said an official of Balochistan government.

The official said that around 2500 km of road projects were completed in the province during the last financial year.

He said that expansion and reconstruction of Ziarat Road would increase tourism activities in the area.

"In Zhob Division, the areas adjacent to the Afghan border and in Makran Division, the areas adjacent to the Iranian border will be connected to national highways, which will boost trade and economic activities," he added.

The official said that the construction of highways would give the province's agricultural and mineral production access to major markets.

It was also decided to include the construction of Ziarat to Sanjavi road in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and to build a link road to connect the surrounding communities with the main road.

The government has also included the project in the PSDP to build tourist centers and rest areas along the roads. He said that better roads were vital to curtail road traffic accidents and save human lives.

The dualization of 796 km long Chaman-Quetta-Karachi-Highway would start during the current year. He said due the efforts of Balochistan government, in the financial year 2021-22, the Federal government has allocated Rs 81.582 billion in the first phase for the construction of Kuchlak to Khuzdar section of Quetta-Karachi highway.

The construction of new and extension of existing highways would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of far long areas of Balochistan, but also have positive impacts on the economy of entire region, he added.

The government would expand the Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) project to construct more centers along every highway in the province.