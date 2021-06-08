UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Initiate New Public Welfare Schemes In Upcoming Budget

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

Balochistan to initiate new public welfare schemes in upcoming budget

Balochistan government has proposed to initiate various new public welfare schemes in the forthcoming budget aimed to providing facilities to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has proposed to initiate various new public welfare schemes in the forthcoming budget aimed to providing facilities to the people.

The government has proposed to launch Health Insurance Scheme with cost of Rs 5.55 billion to ensure best health care facilities for the masses.

According to official source, the government has proposed the Balochistan Enterprise Development Fund to be included in the upcoming budget with the allocation of Rs 2 billion.

The government would announce Balochistan Employees Housing Finance Fund (Apna Ghar) with allocation of Rs 3 billion.

The Balochistan government has also planned to bring a special package of Rs 500 million for the welfare of minority communities in budget 2021-22. The government has also planned to initiate KUMAK Special Person's Support Fund with Rs 2 billion in the coming financial year.

The provincial government would also set up an Economic Empowerment Fund for women with the cost of Rs 500 million, which will provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient.

Two billion rupees would be spent under the initiative of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to ensure best health care facilities to the poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The provincial government has been proposed to allocate Rs 3 billion for Balochistan Pension Fund in the budget of financial year 2021-22.

The Balochistan government is giving great importance to the agriculture sector and Rs one billion would be earmarked for the Balochistan Food Security Revolving Fund to ensure uninterrupted supply of food to the masses.

The provincial government would allocate Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22 to award interest free loans for small business on easy installments.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Poor Minority Budget Agriculture Enterprise Women From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Court to indict Murad Ali Shah on June 30

2 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

2 minutes ago

IGP AJK transferred

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs federal, provincial housing ..

2 minutes ago

NAEAC team visits Agricultural University, express ..

2 minutes ago

EU Executive Arm Seeks to Add $175Bln in Grants to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.