Balochistan to initiate new public welfare schemes in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has proposed to initiate various new public welfare schemes in the forthcoming budget aimed to providing facilities to the people.

The government has proposed to launch Health Insurance Scheme with cost of Rs 5.55 billion to ensure best health care facilities for the masses.

According to official source, the government has proposed the Balochistan Enterprise Development Fund to be included in the upcoming budget with the allocation of Rs 2 billion.

The government would announce Balochistan Employees Housing Finance Fund (Apna Ghar) with allocation of Rs 3 billion.

The Balochistan government has also planned to bring a special package of Rs 500 million for the welfare of minority communities in budget 2021-22. The government has also planned to initiate KUMAK Special Person's Support Fund with Rs 2 billion in the coming financial year.

The provincial government would also set up an Economic Empowerment Fund for women with the cost of Rs 500 million, which will provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient.

Two billion rupees would be spent under the initiative of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to ensure best health care facilities to the poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The provincial government has been proposed to allocate Rs 3 billion for Balochistan Pension Fund in the budget of financial year 2021-22.

The Balochistan government is giving great importance to the agriculture sector and Rs one billion would be earmarked for the Balochistan Food Security Revolving Fund to ensure uninterrupted supply of food to the masses.

The provincial government would allocate Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22 to award interest free loans for small business on easy installments.