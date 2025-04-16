Balochistan To Launch AI-Based Mapping Of Roads Infrastructure Project
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Communication and Works Department of Balochistan has decided to launch AI-based mapping of roads infrastructure to obtain detailed data on the condition and location of every road in the province.
A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary for Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jafar, to review progress on the AIPCI (Artificial Intelligence-Powered Communication Infrastructure) Project. The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Bahadur Khan, Ashfaq Hussain Shah, and other senior officials of the department.
During the meeting, officials were briefed on how the AIPCI Project would revolutionize the way road infrastructure is monitored and managed across Balochistan. Through this advanced AI-powered technology, the department will now be able to access comprehensive and up-to-date information on all roads in the province with just a single click.
It was highlighted that accessing remote and underdeveloped areas of Balochistan has always been a challenge, with some regions lacking even the basic road network.
However, this cutting-edge technology will now make it possible to obtain detailed data on the condition and location of every road in the province.
Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Lal Jan Jafar emphasized that the use of such modern technology will significantly ease the department’s workload, especially in districts where roads are urgently needed.
He added that the adoption of AI will not only improve operational efficiency but also equip the department's staff with advanced tools, ensuring the timely and transparent completion of infrastructure projects.
The Secretary assigned a task to the CEO of the project to roll out the AIPCI system on a pilot basis. This will help the department better understand and implement the technology across the province.
