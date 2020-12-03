UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Launch BSCP For Free Education

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:38 PM

Balochistan to launch BSCP for free education

Balochistan Social Welfare and Special Education department was planning to launch Balochistan Special Child Programme (BSCP) to provide free education and basic amenities to the children with different abilities in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Social Welfare and Special Education department was planning to launch Balochistan Special Child Programme (BSCP) to provide free education and basic amenities to the children with different abilities in the province.

The government has to launch the Balochistan Special Child Programme with the cost of Rs 500 million, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said the department was also providing boarding, lodging, books and uniforms free of cost to the special children in the province.

He said that the provincial government was also providing the supporting devices like wheel chairs, tricycles, crutches, white sticks and hearing aids with vocational skills to children with disabilities.

He said the department has planned to establish a Special Education Complex in Zhob division at a cost of Rs2.5 million under special education initiatives of the provincial government.

He said the government was working to ensure the accessibility of the basic right to education to every special child with the provision of special institutions.

According to the Balochistan Persons with Disabilities Act, which among other things assures equity in education for people with disabilities, includes quota and 50 percent flexibility in fee in public and private institutions. He said the provincial government had increased the grant of special conveyance allowance to disable employees to Rs 2000 per month.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan AIDS Education Zhob Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM laid foundation for development of Gilgit: PTI ..

3 minutes ago

31989 corona tests conducted in Swat so far

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 03 Dec 2020

3 minutes ago

Punjab government to encourage investments along R ..

3 minutes ago

KP Governor condoles demise of Zafarullah Khan Jam ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on deat ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.