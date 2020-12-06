Balochistan to launch BSCP for free education

QUETTA, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Social Welfare and Special Education department was planning to launch Balochistan Special Child Programme (BSCP) in order to provide free education and basic amenities to the children with different abilities in the province.

The government has to launch the Balochistan Special Child Programme with the cost of Rs 500 million, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP.

He said the department was also providing boarding, lodging, books and uniforms free of cost to the special children in the province.

He said that the provincial government was also providing the supporting devices like wheel chairs, tricycles, crutches, white sticks and hearing aids with vocational skills to children with disabilities.

He said the department has planned to establish a Special Education Complex in Zhob division at a cost of Rs2.5 million under special education initiatives of the provincial government.

He said the government was working to ensure the accessibility of the basic right to education to every special child with the provision of special institutions.

According to the Balochistan Persons with Disabilities Act, among other things, assures equity in education for people with disabilities, includes quota and 50 percent flexibility in fee in public and private institutions. He said the provincial government had increased the grant of special conveyance allowance to disable employees to Rs 2000 per month.