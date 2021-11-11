UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Launch Health Card Facility Soon

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan government would launch Balochistan Health Card facility soon with the cost of Rs 5.914 billion, under which health insurance of Rs.1 million will be provided to 1.875 million families of the province.

According to programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the objective of the program is to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenditures.

The Provincial government has allocated RS 5.914 billion in the annual budget of the year 2021-22 and the scheme would be funded by regular budget in the future.

He said currently over 1.8 million families were settled in Balochistan and there will be 100 per cent coverage under the initiative.

He said healthcare services to the beneficiaries will be provided in the public and private hospitals and more than five to six hundred hospitals in all over the country will be on the panel.

Moreover, the provincial government has also given go ahead to expand the seed money for Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme to Rs 2 billion to ensure the best health care facilities for maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The Balochistan government had provided financial assistance to 1,426 poor patients under BAEF programme so far who were suffering from chronic diseases.

He said the Balochistan government had ensured financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants.

