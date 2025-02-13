Balochistan To Launch Pink Scooty, Electric Bikes Scheme For Students And Women
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced to launch Pink Scooty and Electric Bikes Scheme aimed that providing modern travel facilities to students, youth, and working women across the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced to launch Pink Scooty and Electric Bikes Scheme aimed that providing modern travel facilities to students, youth, and working women across the province.
The program would provide subsidized scooters to students, working women, and others, making daily commuting more convenient.
The Balochistan government would introduce a comprehensive policy regarding the Pink Scooty and Electric Bikes scheme to award scooty to working women and students in order to make them empowered.
Under the scheme, students of universities, colleges and secondary schools and working women will be awarded scooty aimed that to make women and students empowered and self-reliant.
During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bugti at the Chief Minister Secretariat, it was decided that the scheme would include the provision of pink scooters for female students and electronic bikes for male students.
The initiative is designed to empower women and youth by addressing their travel challenges as the scheme will also be accessible to the general public under bank financing, with the specifics and procedural details being finalized.
"The goal of this scheme is to provide easier mobility and promote independence for women and young people," said Chief Minister Bugti.
CM said that the incumbent government is determined to provide ample opportunities for development in every sphere of life to the women of Balochistan.
“We want to ensure that students, both male and female, and working women benefit from this program," he added.
A special committee, to be led by the Secretary of Finance, will be formed to devise the criteria for the awarding of the scooters and bikes, ensuring a transparent and efficient process.
The Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the project would not be restricted to students alone, but would also be open to the general public under easy terms, making modern travel facilities accessible to a wider population.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that the scheme would receive financial support through bank financing, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, to ensure its sustainability and success.
The formal launch of the Pink Scooters Scheme is scheduled to coincide with International Women's Day, signaling a strong commitment to women's empowerment and independence.
Chief Minister Bugti expressed his vision of seeing Balochistan's women become independent and self-reliant, viewing this initiative as a positive step in that direction.
Government officials present at the meeting praised the Chief Minister's efforts and expressed their commitment to bringing the scheme into action at the earliest, ensuring that the youth and women of Balochistan are provided with better, modern transportation options.
