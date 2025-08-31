Balochistan to launch week-long polio immunization drive targeting over 2.1m children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Balochistan on Sunday has announced the launch of a week-long immunization campaign beginning September 1 (Monday).

The week-long initiative aims to vaccinate more than 2.179 million children against polio under the age of five across 26 districts of the province.

EOC Coordinator Inam-ul-Haq described the campaign as a vital step in the ongoing fight against the poliovirus, which is still present in the environmental samples of the province.

The campaign will span the districts including Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Hub, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Nushki, Naseerabad, Sherani, Sibi, Sohbatpur, Usta Muhammad, Zhob, Musakhail, Chaghi, Duki, Lasbela, and Ziarat.

During the campaign a total of 8,933 teams will be mobilized, including 652 fixed teams at health facilities and public locations and 459 transit teams stationed at bus stops and entry/exit points.

Thousands of door-to-door teams reaching homes in both urban and remote rural areas of the province.

Inam-ul-Haq confirmed that all logistical and operational preparations have been completed, ensuring full coverage across the province.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive the anti-polio drops, warning that failure to vaccinate could result in lifelong disability.

“Even if a single child remains unvaccinated, it puts all children at risk,” he emphasized.

Inam-ul-Haq also called on civil society, educators, and religious leaders to actively promote awareness and encourage families to participate.

In addition to anti-polio drops, Inam-ul-Haq highlighted the importance of routine immunization, which protects children from 12 life-threatening diseases including measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and diphtheria. Families are encouraged to visit nearby health centers and ensure their children complete their vaccination schedules.

“Protecting the health of our children is a shared responsibility,” he added.

This campaign is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to eradicate polio, supported by global health partners including WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi. While progress has been made, transmission pockets remain in parts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, requiring sustained efforts.