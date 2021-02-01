UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Mark 'Kashmir Day' With Enthusiasm On Feb 5: Khilji

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan to mark 'Kashmir Day' with enthusiasm on Feb 5: Khilji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Development Muhammad Mubeen Khan Khilji Monday said 'Kashmir Day' would be celebrated with enthusiasm in all parts of Balochistan on February 5, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to APP, he said the present leadership of India wanted to create instability in the region. The international community and United Nations must take action against India for maintaining peace in the region, he added.

He said all possible cooperation with Kashmiri brothers would be continued till their freedom saying they should not consider themselves alone as the whole Pakistani nation stood by them.

Khilji said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and there would be no compromise on the Kashmir cause and rights of Kashmiris.

He said the international community's silence on the long-imposed curfew was beyond comprehension. He urged the international organizations to take possible measures to stop the Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the occupational forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan United Nations Jammu February All

Recent Stories

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

17 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

36 minutes ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

42 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

45 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.