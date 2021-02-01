Balochistan to mark 'Kashmir Day' with enthusiasm on Feb 5: Khilji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Development Muhammad Mubeen Khan Khilji Monday said 'Kashmir Day' would be celebrated with enthusiasm in all parts of Balochistan on February 5, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to APP, he said the present leadership of India wanted to create instability in the region. The international community and United Nations must take action against India for maintaining peace in the region, he added.

He said all possible cooperation with Kashmiri brothers would be continued till their freedom saying they should not consider themselves alone as the whole Pakistani nation stood by them.

Khilji said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and there would be no compromise on the Kashmir cause and rights of Kashmiris.

He said the international community's silence on the long-imposed curfew was beyond comprehension. He urged the international organizations to take possible measures to stop the Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the occupational forces.